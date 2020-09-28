Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Monday Sep 28 2020
Eleven-year-old Alia Bhatt had a huge crush on Rabir Kapoor when they first met

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Alia Bhatt had grown up with a huge crush on Ranbir Kapoor, she revealed in an interview

Bollywood’s power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been serving couple goals for quite a few years now.

Prior to them getting into a relationship, the Raazi starlet had grown up with a huge crush on the Sanju star.

As the heartthrob turns 38 today, let’s take a look back at one of their most endearing moments together back when the two weren’t in a relationship.

Ranbir had confessed back in 2017 at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Awards that he had been a huge fan of Alia even since before she debuted her acting prowess.

“I remember that I went to meet my friend and said, ‘She’s like Amitabh Bachchan, she’s such a good actor.’ At such a young age, she is doing such great work, it is quite amazing. I have been a fan of Alia before she became an actor,” Ranbir said.

Alia also spoke about the same occasion and how she had been ‘shy’ when she met Ranbir for the first time.

“What he said is correct only. I think I was 11 years old when I first met Ranbir, who used to assist Sanjay Leela Bhansali back then,” she said.

“I had to do a photoshoot with him. I was so shy because I had to keep my head on his shoulder. And I could not do it, because it was a really shy moment for me.”

“I have always been a Ranbir loyalist since Saawariya and it has never changed,” she added.

