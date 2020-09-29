Deepika Padukone gets an earful from NCB after crying: 'Don't play the emotional card'

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was given an earful by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for playing the ‘emotional card’ during her interrogation.

As per reports, the Padmaavat actor had cried thrice during her questioning in the drugs case after which, the agency told her to not play the “emotional card.”

The actor has admitted to being part of a WhatsApp group about drugs but has maintained her silence on consuming them.

NCB revealed on Friday that all four actors who were named in the case, Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have denied substance abuse.