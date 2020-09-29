Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in traditional Pakistani outfit

Turkish actress Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun flaunted her radiant look in traditional Pakistani ensembles in the latest dazzling photos.



Burcu, who essays the role of Gokce Hatun (Roshni) in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, mesmerized her fans with her latest photos on Instagram.

Burcu turned to the photo-video sharing platform and posted her dazzling pictures wearing Pakistani dress for latest photo shoot for a Pakistani brand.

The Turkish actress looked ethereal in a strapless blouse with statement sleeves, paired with an intricately embroidered, traditional, teal and crimson dupatta.

Gokce posted the dazzling photos with heart emoticons.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of her Pakistani as well as Turkish fans.

Check Out Photos Below:



