James Cameron claps back at critics slamming 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is coming to theatres on December 19

James Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequel has already been receiving massive criticism in early reviews.

After 2022, James has returned with a new installment bringing back Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet.

Some fans are already calling out the film for the use of 3D and High Frame Rate (HFR) in the previous sequel and the forthcoming part.

Usually, a film is being made at 24 frames per second, but the Titanic director has used 48 fps in Avatar 3 to make the scenes appear more realistic.

While giving a subtle response to all the criticism, Cameron said, “I think $2.3 billion [box office] says you might be wrong on that. Well, that’s the argument from authority, but the argument from artistic is I happen to like it, and it’s my movie."

The filmmaker believes that the streaming platforms have already affected the cinematic experience in a larger amount, therefore, the directors and producers need to break the conventional practices anyways to make their films work.

James told Discussing Film, "The cinematic experience is being supplanted in our cultural discussion by streaming.”

“Avatar sits in that demographic and so I don’t see it being diminished much, but I mourn box-office revenues”, said the director.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is slated to release in theatres on December 19, 2025.