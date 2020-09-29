Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Do you know the first royal to know the secret of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Do you know the first royal to know the secret of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship?
1
 Advanced issue found

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first baby with Jack Brooksbank, was one of the royal members with whom the Duke of Sussex had shared the secret of his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Before their engagement, Meghan and Harry had dated for more than two years.

The Hello Magazine, quoting the royal biography "Finding Freedom", reported that Princess Eugenie was one of the first members of the royal family to know about Prince Harry's relationship with now-wife Meghan.

As per an excerpt from the biography, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie share a close bond.

"Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years. It's not surprising, then, that Eugenie was one of the first in the family to know about his relationship with Meghan," the report quoted the royal biography.

Also, recently Prince Harry was first among the first royals to send well wishes to Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their baby news.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston admits she almost took an exit from Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston admits she almost took an exit from Hollywood
Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith breaks silence on Jada Smith’s 'entanglement'

Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith breaks silence on Jada Smith’s 'entanglement'
Nicole Kidman once forced 'To Die For' producers to cast Joaquin Phoenix

Nicole Kidman once forced 'To Die For' producers to cast Joaquin Phoenix
BTS mesmerizes fans with iconic performance on the ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

BTS mesmerizes fans with iconic performance on the ‘Tonight Show’: Watch
Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit

Burcu Kiratli aka Gokce Hatun looks radiant in a traditional Pakistani outfit
Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons on his COVID-19 diagnosis and how Sheldon would feel

Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons on his COVID-19 diagnosis and how Sheldon would feel
Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding

Humayun Saeed shares unseen photo from brother Salman Saeed's wedding
Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla addresses claims of her moving in with Ryan Dorsey

Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla addresses claims of her moving in with Ryan Dorsey

Amanda Seyfriend welcomes second child with Thomas Sadoski

Amanda Seyfriend welcomes second child with Thomas Sadoski
Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

Amid family fiasco, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoy special 'date night'

Latest

view all