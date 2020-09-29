Do you know the first royal to know the secret of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's relationship? 1 Advanced issue found ▲ Advanced issue found

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her first baby with Jack Brooksbank, was one of the royal members with whom the Duke of Sussex had shared the secret of his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Before their engagement, Meghan and Harry had dated for more than two years.

The Hello Magazine, quoting the royal biography "Finding Freedom", reported that Princess Eugenie was one of the first members of the royal family to know about Prince Harry's relationship with now-wife Meghan.

As per an excerpt from the biography, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie share a close bond.

"Harry had always confided in his cousin when it came to the women in his life. Not only did he trust her implicitly, but friends say that she gives great advice and has always been 'beyond wise' for her years. It's not surprising, then, that Eugenie was one of the first in the family to know about his relationship with Meghan," the report quoted the royal biography.

Also, recently Prince Harry was first among the first royals to send well wishes to Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank on their baby news.