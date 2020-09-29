‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan is also a superb photographer: Check Out

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays the leading role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, is also a fabulous photographer and his latest photo is the proof.



Engin Altan took to Instagram and posted his adorable photo where he could be seen posing with a camera.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul looked dashing in his latest picture.

He shared the endearing post without any caption.



Earlier, Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar thanked her husband for a perfect photoshoot after ‘Ertugrul’ fame actor turned photographer for her.

The mother-of-two Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself and revealed that hubby Engin captured the dazzling picture.

