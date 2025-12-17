Niall Horan releases statement following Aiden Ross' win at 'The Voice' season 28

Niall Horan wins as coach for the third time at 'The Voice'

Niall Horan’s team member Aiden Ross just won the trophy for The Voice season 28.

This is the third time the One Direction singer has been a coach on the musical platform, and this marks his consecutive third win.

The 31-year-old Irish singer shared all the moments of Aiden’s win on his social media handle. Meanwhile, he also released a statement on Instagram sharing his experience of returning as coach for the 28th season.

The Slow Hands hitmaker said, “America what a season it’s been. Season 28 of The Voice has been a memorable one.”

He also mentioned how incredible he felt working with the other three coaches namely Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble.

Niall stated, “The best talent I’ve seen. I’ve got to work with good friend; the three incredible coaches the audience in this room every time has been incredible.”

Coming back to The Voice platform felt like home to Horan as he said, “You were home. Thank you so much for everything. I’ve loved being on The Voice so far.”

Now that he is done with the reality show, fans are now hoping to hear some good news about his upcoming album.

The No Judgement singer has already teased that he has kickstarted working on his fourth studio album.