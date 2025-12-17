'Emily in Paris' season 5: Lilly Collins gets candid about filming struggles

Lily Collins is speaking candidly about the challenges of balancing new motherhood with filming the latest season of Emily in Paris.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the actress said she’s navigating the same struggles as many first-time parents while continuing to work.

“You have a different purpose and it's really tough... It's a struggle and I'm just so grateful to be able to do both,” Collins shared.

The Mirror Mirror star admitted that exhaustion has been a major hurdle while working on season five of the hit Netflix series.

“I said to everyone this year, 'I'm really good with memorisation, I'm really good with knowing my lines, but this year give me some grace,” she said. “I've not slept, I'm very tired and I may not be on my game.”

Collins welcomed her first child via surrogacy in January. Just months later, production on Emily in Paris season five began in May, with filming taking place in Rome before moving back to Paris.

Netflix recently released the official trailer for season five ahead of its December 18 premiere. The footage shows Emily settling into life in Rome with Marcello, while Gabriel makes a brief appearance — sparking speculation that his character may be written out following their breakup.

Despite the demanding schedule, Collins made it clear she’s grateful for the chance to embrace both motherhood and her career at the same time, calling the experience challenging but deeply meaningful.