Simu Liu recalls embarrassing meeting with 'Avengers' costar Robert Downey Jr.

Simu Liu opens up about embarrassing meeting with 'Avengers' costar Robert Downey Jr.

Simu Liu has one meeting with Avengers: Doomsday costar Robert Downey Jr. that will continue to make him cringe.

During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Shang-Chi star recalled being caught off guard when he received a text saying Downey wanted to meet him on the set of the film.

The problem was Liu was dressed in short shorts and flip-flops after a long day of shooting.

“Can we just talk about my wardrobe for a second? Because it looks like I’m really, really underdressed,” the 36-year-old told host Jimmy Fallon as he held up a cast photo.

“And I just want to say, this was my first time meeting Downey, by the way. So I was as embarrassed as I am right now, showing it to you."

“I just want to preface by saying I was the only one of these people that had to work that day,” the star explained the choice of clothes.

“And so I showed up to work. I’m ready to shoot. I wasn’t trying to look pretty.”

Liu regretted not having another pair of clothes with him when he received the text so that he could change before he met the 60-year-old.

Downey, who returns to the Marvel universe as Doctor Doom in the upcoming film, reportedly greeted Liu with a playful jab: “Oh, look at you! Well, that’s a choice.”

The viral photo also featured Chris Hemsworth, Channing Tatum, Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Winston Duke, Anthony Mackie, and others sparking fan chatter about Liu’s casual look among the otherwise polished cast.