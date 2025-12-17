Frankie Muniz finds joy in acting in 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival

Frankie Muniz is rediscovering his love for acting thanks to the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival.

The now 40-year-old admitted that filming the new miniseries marked the first time he truly felt proud to call himself an actor.

Talking about Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, he said, "I've always been like, 'Oh yeah, I act, but I also do these other things too.'... It was just really fun and a really cool experience, so I'm hoping that everyone loves it for sure."

Muniz also shared how he was 'excited' to reprise his role in the new series but wasn't certain about audience's feedback.

"When I was doing Malcolm 20 years ago, I was a kid," Muniz shared with outlet. "I was like 13 to 20 when I was on the show, and I just kind of showed up and was excited to be there and said the words that were on the paper, and it worked."

He added, "As an adult, you tend to overthink things...and you put more pressure on yourself as well. So I didn't know what it was gonna be like — if it was going to be easy to be Malcolm, if it was gonna be awkward back with the cast."

Muniz described the experience as seamless, saying the cast 'instantly fell back into their characters' during the first table read.

He also called the shoot 'one of the best times I’ve ever had on a set.'

Malcolm in the Middle aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2006.

The revival is slated to premiere on Hulu and Disney+ in 2026.