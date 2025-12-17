Prince William eases tension of British star with 'amazing' offer

Prince William won the heart of a British actress as he extended his full support for a cause which is good for people's mental health.

Bonnie Langford expressed her gratitude towards the future King for his "amazing" approach as he keeps promoting art.

The 61-year-old star is known for his role in the BBC's long-running sci-fi series Doctor Who. This year in October, William visited the drama set to promote creative talent.

Speaking with Hello! Magazine, Bonnie called William's visit "amazing." She added, "We need it. The trouble is that when life gets tight, people always cut arts funding."

"So many people learn and cope with life differently; we can't all be numbers people, or academic, so for him to champion the arts – we need it, because if we don't have that, we have no self-expression. It reduces the quality of your life," the actress shared.

As per Bonnie, art is a medium that helps people express themselves in different ways. From watching and reading to looking and discovering, art is good for mental health.

"It's deeply connected to all the mental health [awareness raising] he does. So thank you, [William], for being a great ambassador," the dancer stated.