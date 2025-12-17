Gwyneth Paltrow makes debut red carpet appearance with kids

Gwyneth Paltrow marked a new milestone with her kids, a daughter Apple Blythe Alison Martin and a son Moses Bruce Anthony Martin.

The Iron Man star made her first red carpet appearance with the two children, whom she shares with her former husband Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

On Tuesday, December 16, the 53-year-old made her new film Marty Supreme premiere in New York City a family affair.

At the latest premiere she was joined by both of her kids Apple, 21, and Moses, 19 at the same time and stopped for some photos together.

It is pertinent to note that earlier this month, the teenager joined his mom and stepdad Brad Falchuk at the LA premiere but the latest outing was the first one both of her kids posed with Paltrow on the red carpet.

For the NYC premiere, the American actress and businesswoman looked stunning in a Valentino dress coupled with a pair of Paris Texas shoes and Tiffany & Co earrings.

Her first-born meanwhile, sported an archival Calvin Klein Collection dress that was originally worn by her mom at the 1996 premiere of Emma.

She paired the look with Manolo Blahnik shoes and Tiffany & Co earrings.

As for the son, he was clad in a grey suit jacket over a blue button down shirt, a matching tie and white pants.

Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet, is set to hit the movie theaters on Christmas Day, December 25.

In the Josh Safdie-directed movie Gwyneth plays Kay Stone, a wealthy, retired actress and socialite living in 1950s New York, who gets romantically entangled with the film's protagonist, Marty Mauser, an aspiring and obsessive ping-pong champion.