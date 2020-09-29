First glimpse at Emma Corrin's Princess Diana in Netflix's 'The Crown'

Netflix original series The Crown has unveiled its first look for the fourth season, giving a glimpse at Princess Diana’s character played by Emma Corrin.



The first stills published by the streaming giant show the late Princess of Wales as well as Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson.

The royal series is all set for a return on November 14th with season four as Anderson takes the spotlight with her performance depicting Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II’s strained relationship.

Corrin hits play on Diana’s story in the royal family as her character gets into a relationship with Prince Charles and eventually marries in a televised ceremony.

The fourth season of The Crown will pause the show’s filming temporarily as the fifth season will not premiere until 2022.