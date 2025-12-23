'Emily in Paris' season 5: Inside off-screen bond between Lily Collins, Ashley Park

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins shared her costar Ashley Park played a special role at her 2021 wedding.

Collins revealed the special moment form her wedding during her interview with Today published December 20 in Venice.

Talking to the lifestyle contributor Jill Martin, the 36-year-old told the host that Park sang at her wedding, adding that her voice was 'absolutely stunning.'

The Tony‑nominated performer admitted in a separate interview with the outlet that she was 'probably the most nervous and honored' she had ever been.

The bond between the two on-screen is the same as is off-screen.

The Love, Rosie star and Beef actress cherished the time the two spent and the experiences they had since the two first met for the series.

"I saw her get engaged, then she got married, and now she’s a mom,” the 34-year-old recalled. “So for me, I can’t believe we get to do this. And yes, we’re in Venice, but it’s really cool to do with your best friend.”

Collins also previously touched upon their instant bond.

“It was a magnetic experience right away—like soul sistership right off the bat,” Collins shared.

For the unversed, the Emily in Paris season 5 premiered December 18.