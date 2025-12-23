A$AP Rocky lashes out on Reddit for deleting significant post

A$AP Rocky shares proof of his deleted post by Reddit

A$AP Rocky has been deeply hurt as one of the social media apps deleted his latest promotional post for his new album.

The 37-year-old rapper is nowadays promoting his upcoming album "Don’t Be Dumb" on all his social media platforms.

With the same anticipation, he dropped a post on Reddit as well which was soon removed by the moderators of the app.

Frustrated Rocky then dropped another post slamming the application for deleting such a significant post and causing hurdles in marketing his new album.

The Sundress singer shared pictures of the deleted post as proof and tried connecting with fans on subreddits such as HipHopHeads.

In a post he wrote in bold letters, “ARTISTS HAVE TO CHECK IN WITH MODS TO PUSH THEY MUSIC 4 FANS? DON’T BE DUMB.”

Rocky also mentioned that he has been trying to upload videos as well, but they were also taken down seconds after posting.

Fans have also come forward in support of the artist and hit out on Reddit for their wrongdoing.

“Its amazing you're using this sub and its sad the mods are letting us all down. What cornballs”, wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, another commented, “Bro what the actual f*** is happening lmaoo. Ain’t no way I’m seeing this big of an artist going at upgraded discord mods. I’m crying lmao.”