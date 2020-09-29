Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s eager to return to the UK due to ‘uncertainty’ with Prince Philip

Even in light of a busy upcoming schedule, especially in light of their new Netflix deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have firmly set their sights on returning to the UK for Christmas.

According to a source close to Vanity Fair, "There’s a lot of tradition surrounding the holidays with his family, and they both have really loved that in the past.”

Thus. Even in light of "the uncertainty of COVID, they have been taking it one day at a time and are hopeful that they can all go back together and spend it as a family.”

However, for now the plan is still in the air. “Time will tell if that will need to happen and if it could potentially impact what they do and when.”

"But they are all eager to get back to spend time with Harry’s family and for Archie to see his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] and great-grandfather [Prince Philip] in particular.”

Even Prince Harry is 'excitedly' awaiting the opportunity as to when baby Archie would finally be able to bond with the Queen one-on-one.

In regards to Archie’s relationship with the monarch, the source went on to say, "They have so much fun over Zoom, and they have bonded through Zoom calls. Harry is so close with his grandmother, and he is excited to get Archie back to London so that they can see her."

A separate source close to The Sun also claims, "They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh.”

