pakistan
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
OGRA recommends slashing petrol price in October: sources

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Petrol prices in the country are expected to decrease from October 1-15 in line with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) recommendations, sources said on Tuesday.

OGRA, in its summary to the petroleum division, has suggested a reduction of Rs1.15 per litre in the petrol price during the first 15 days of October.

Meanwhile, the authority has suggested that the prices of light diesel and kerosene oil should be maintained at the same rate and the price of diesel should be slashed by Rs2.

The final decision will be made after the finance ministry consults with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs 103.97 per litre, whereas the per-litre prices of diesel, kerosene oil, and light diesel are Rs106.46, Rs65.29, and Rs62.86, respectively.

