entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post 

Priyanka Chopra's latest Instagram post has left her fans divided on whether she is about to welcome her first child.

The actress, on Tuesday, uploaded a cryptic message with a blank post, making her followers contemplate if things in her life are not entirely blissful.

Priyanka captioned the post, "Something’s coming..."

Following the post, some fans started to wonder if, like most other actors, Pee Cee is pregnant with her first child with husband Nick Jonas.

"Are you pregnant too??" a user commented.

Meanwhile, another one wrote, "Is she pregnant too, is this going to ba a big pregnancy announcement thing [sic]."

While people may have different theories, it is only Priyanka only that can clarify what her post actually means.

Check out Pee Cee's cryptic post below

View this post on Instagram

Something’s coming...

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on



