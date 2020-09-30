Govt seeks good relations with Opposition, but not at cost of accountability: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has revealed that the government will soon launch its own a strategy to 'stun' Opposition parties if they continue with their anti-government campaign under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).



“They [the Opposition parties] will realise that they have committed a blunder," the minister said during Geo News in current affairs programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath on Tuesday.

"The PTI-led government has at multiple times advised them to do inclusive politics,” the minister said.

“We are ready to extend the offer again: we do not mind if the Opposition plays its due role," he said.



But, he said, if the Opposition opts for the politics of confrontation, they will realise that they have committed "a big mistake".

Arrests of opposition leaders part of legal process

"The arrests of Opposition leaders are not part of the political process," Chaudhry said in response to a question regarding if arrests are being made to teach the Opposition a lesson.

"This is a legal process," he insisted.

The minister said the government’s strategy will continue to be political.

“I believe that the saner elements in the Opposition circle will call upon their respective leaders to avoid confrontational politics,” he noted.

This will be done because, Fawad Chaudhry said, he believes that Opposition parties have no roots among the masses to embark on a policy of confrontation.

"The situation on the ground is not such that can favour their movement. On the other hand, the people want looted money brought back to Pakistan," he said.

Govt will reciprocate any moves at reconciliation

The minister noted that if the Opposition treads on a path of reconciliation, however, the government will reciprocate by exhibiting magnanimity.

"However, if they go for confrontation, the government also will unfold a strategy to counter their moves."

The minister, however, denied media reports that Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee to negotiate with Opposition parties.

The media had earlier reported that the 'PM's committee' allegedly comprises Asad Umar, Shafqat Mehmood, Sheikh Rashid, Shahzad Akbar, Babar Awan, Pervez Khattak and Fawad Chaudhry.

Leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Raja Parveez Ashraf addressing a press conference along with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mulana Ghafoor Haideri and others after PDM meeting in federal capital. -ONLINE

Chaudhry, however, dismissed the report, saying no formal committee has been formed.

"It is a routine matter to call on the premier and discuss the prevailing political situation," he said.

However, Chaudhry acknowledged that government leaders had informally discussed the Opposition’s anti-government movement and a strategy to cope with it.

“The Opposition has no narrative. They just keep on threatening the government, yet never speak on the merits of the case.”

"As long as the PTI’s standpoint is concerned," he said, "it is not possible to take steps back from the accountability drive. The PM’s narrative in this regard is quite clear: We want good relations with the Opposition but not at the cost of accountability.”