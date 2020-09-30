Nora Fatehi responds to claims about Terence Lewis sexually harassing her in viral video

Indian dancer Terence Lewis has been under fire after a viral video showed him allegedly touching inappropriately Nora Fatehi.

While many bashed Lewis for harassing the actor, she has finally stepped forth to clear the air and break her silence on the allegations placed against Lewis.

Lewis responded to the entire debacle with a story on his Instagram post about a Zen master.

“A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently,” he wrote alongside a photo of him holding the actor.

“There was a young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river,” Lewis added.

“‘Sure’ said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried,” he wrote further.

“The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled.”

“Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said ‘Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her’ complained the disciple.”

"The Zen Master smiled n replied ‘I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her?’” he wrote as he ended the story.

Before signing off, Lewis thanked Fatehi, saying: “Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me!”



Dropping a comment underneath the post, Nora wrote: “Thank you Terrence! In today’s time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. I’m glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified!”

“This too shall pass you and Geeta ma’am have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed,” she added.