Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Elsa Hosk announces she is expecting her first baby with beau Tom Daly

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Elsa Hosk announces she is expecting her first baby with beau Tom Daly

Elsa Hosk has revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Tom Daly.

Taking to Instagram, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 31 announced the exciting news with a series of monochrome photos showing her growing baby bump.

She wrote, “Been keeping this angel in my belly a secret for a while... Feeling beyond excited and lucky to be having a baby and begin the next chapter of life with the man of my dreams!!!! Half way there @tomtomdaly.”

The Swedish model and her boyfriend Daly have kept their relationship private ever since becoming romantically linked in 2015.

They have, however, shared photos with each other on social media.

More From Entertainment:

‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar

‘Naya Rivera was a fierce force of nature’: Jane Lynch remembers her late costar
Princess Eugenie's child to be embellished more by the Queen than Meghan's son Archie

Princess Eugenie's child to be embellished more by the Queen than Meghan's son Archie
Dilip Kumar lavishes praise on Pakistan govt for conserving ancestral home

Dilip Kumar lavishes praise on Pakistan govt for conserving ancestral home

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

Jennifer Aniston almost bid farewell to Hollywood in favour of a different profession

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Gigi Hadid's dad sparks frenzy after he reveals it's tremendous burden to be her father

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France

Angelina Jolie refuses to let Brad Pitt meet children after romantic getaway in France
Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Sajal Ali gushes over Ahad Raza Mir in endearing birthday tribute

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra sparks pregnancy buzz with latest Instagram post

Gigi Hadid health ordeal: supermodel fighting autoimmune disease since birth

Gigi Hadid health ordeal: supermodel fighting autoimmune disease since birth
Meghan Markle highlights need for 'creating humane tech' at virtual summit

Meghan Markle highlights need for 'creating humane tech' at virtual summit
Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with dance moves to her new hit 'Pa Ti'

Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with dance moves to her new hit 'Pa Ti'
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sizzles in snake-print outfit

Latest

view all