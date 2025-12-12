Guide to Milly Alcock's blockbuster series, films that are now streaming

Milly Alcock is soaring higher than ever with blockbuster films and series.

The Australian actor, who was recently seen in an action-packed Supergirl trailer, has previously performed in similar and darker roles.

According to Tudum, the actress’ fans recognised her intensity in the new trailer from her breakout role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, which also earned her a Critics Choice nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Alcock also starred in shows like Wonderland, Fighting Season, and Upright. Earlier this summer she made a cameo appearance as Supergirl in David Corenswet's Superman.

Her few other hit series on streaming platform, Netflix, include Sirens, which follows the story of Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy) who is searching for her sister Simone (Alcock), so they can care for their ailing father (Bill Camp) together. However, Simon doesn’t want to be found.

She has a cushy job working for the enigmatic, manipulative billionaire Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore), who lives with her husband (Kevin Bacon) on a sprawling estate on the fictional island of Port Haven.

Apart from Sirens, another hit series Pine Gap, is a thriller which is based on a surveillance base located outside Alice Springs, a town smack-dab in the middle of the Central Desert of Australia.

The base, a joint Australian and United States venture that supports US intelligence activities and military operations. It follows fictional characters as they track potentially dangerous situations around the world, including a missile launch that brings down a passenger jet.

Alcock stars as Marissa Campbell, an Alice Springs local who becomes entangled with an analyst (Mark Leonard Winter) working at the facility.

To catch more of Alcock in action, the actress will soon be kicking the bad guys in Supergirl film slated for June, 26, 2026.