Adam Peaty celebrates stag do with Holly inspired t-shirt

Adam Peaty showed off his immense affection for his fiancée Holly Ramsay by wearing a T-shirt featuring her face.

The Olympic swimmer, 30, and daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, 25, are excited for their big day as the couple prepare to exchange vows in Bath just days after Christmas.

Despite the positive developments in their love lives, their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the pair had banned Adam's family from the celebrations, and his father was not even invited to his stag.

Although, things are not going smoothly between the families, Adam shared number of snaps from his stag do, confessing he has had a 'good few weeks' on his Instagram on Thursday.

He appeared in high spirits as he posed in 'Wife 2 Be' T-shirt featuring pictures of Holly.

Adam also shared an adorable picture of his five year old, son, son George.

'A few good weeks to backend the year,' he captioned the pictures.

It's now been reported that tensions escalated between the families during Holly and Adam's engagement party, which was filmed for Gordon's upcoming Netflix documentary.

According to The Sun, Adam's mum was unhappy that some of the family were not invited to the engagement and confronted Gordon at the event.

The event took place last December.