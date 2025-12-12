'Friends' cast teams up with Matthew Perry Foundation for special project

Matthew Perry tragically died from acute effects of ketamine overdose in October 2023

The Friends cast, including the late Matthew Perry, is coming together for a very special project this holiday season.

Teaming up with the Matthew Perry Foundation, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are supporting their favourite charities with a little help from their iconic sitcom and a few creative minds. Artist Tim Wakefield in collaboration with Soundwaves Art created a special collection of artwork, using soundwaves from the iconic Friends theme song to create beautiful designs.

Each design is inspired by a different character — Monica (Cox), Rachel (Aniston), Chandler (Perry), Phoebe (Kudrow), Joey (LeBlanc), or Ross (Schwimmer). Then, the actors autographed the designs corresponding to their characters. Perry’s estate also helped produce a limited edition of artworks embossed with Perry’s official signature.

All profits will go towards charities chosen by the cast, who could be seen beaming in pictures showing them signing the designs in their respective homes — all but Perry.

“Was looking for Matthew Perry’s slide,” one person commented with a broken heart emoji, while others wrote ‘Miss you forever Matthew Perry” and even “We miss you Chan Chan,” referring to his character, Chandler.

Perry was only 54 years old when he was found dead in a bathtub in his home. His cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning due to the acute effects of ketamine.

Perry had been open about his decades-long struggle with addiction, including during his time filming Friends. The Matthew Perry Foundation was founded in his honour after his death to help people struggling with addiction.