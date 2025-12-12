Ben Affleck caught between Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez at Christmas

Ben Affleck needs to choose between Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner’s family

Ben Affleck is reportedly in a holiday dilemma as his plans with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their kids, and with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez and their kids, seem to be clashing.

The 53-year-old actor is due for a reunion trip with J.Lo and her twins, Max and Emme, but he also spends the festive season with Garner and their three children – Violet, Fin, and Samuel.

However, the Elektra star, 53, does not intend to include Lopez, 56, in her plans, and that is becoming a hassle for all of them, as a source told RadarOnline.

"Ben had the exact same issue last year, but wound up finding a solution by splitting his time in L.A. between J.Lo and Garner. That's what he's suggested this year, but J.Lo's got her heart set on them doing something special as an extended family,” said the insider.

The On The Floor hitmaker has reportedly offered to plan a vacation somewhere tropical so that the family can catch up properly after a year of estrangement following Lopez and Affleck’s divorce.

It remains to be seen what the Batman star decides for his extended families, but the source also noted that Affleck and Garner’s kids are missing Lopez’s twins, too, and are hoping for a reunion soon.