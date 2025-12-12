Taylor Swift shocks fans with 'Rep (TV)' release Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift fans convinced most-awaited rerelease is dropping soon

Taylor Swift once said, there would be no explanations, only reputation, and she appears true to her word as fans believe the pop superstar is releasing Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

The 35-year-old songstress left fans in shock by making new changes to her 2017 album, with no prior announcement.

Several Swifties took to social media and shared their confusion over new lyrics in her songs, I Did Something Bad and Delicate on Apple Music after the Dolby Atmos sound update.

While Swift famously sang, “But if he drops my name, then I owe him nothin’ / And if he spends my change, then he had it comin’,” on I Did Something Bad, the lyrics now are, “If a man talks s---, then I owe him nothin’ / And if he calls me a bi--h, then he had it coming.”

Whereas Delicate has changed from “Oh, damn, never seen that color blue” to “Goddamn, never seen that color blue.”

The lyric change took the internet by storm, with Swifties noticing a subtle change in voice as well, leading them to speculate if the Grammy winner is sharing a glimpse of the rerecorded version.

The theory wouldn’t be far-fetched but actually very Swift-like, as she did the same when she originally released the album in 2017. She shared many cryptic posts ahead of the release and then finally revealed the cover and release date.