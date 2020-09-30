Dilip Kumar's emotional response to Pakistan's decision to convert his ancestral house into museum

A photo of Dilip Kumar's home in Peshawar: Photo: Twitter/Shiraz Hassan

MUMBAI: One of the greatest film actors of South Asia, Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) responded emotionally after receiving the news on Wednesday that Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to convert his ancestral house in Peshawar into a museum.

He expressed his gratitude in a tweet to a Pakistani journalist who shared this news with the legendary actor and asked his fans in Pakistan to send pictures of his ancestral house to him.

His tweet said: "Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar".



Besides Dilip's house, the KP government has also decided to convert the ancestral house of another great actor of his times Raj Kapoor into the museum.

The Archaeology Department has already allocated funds to buy the houses. Both buildings are in dilapidated conditions and owners plan to build plazas on these places.

The museums will feature biographies, photographs and their affiliation with Peshawar, as well as other records of the two legends and their families.

The families of Dilip Kumar (Yousuf Khan) and Raj Kapoor had strong ties in Peshawar and Bombay (now Mumbai).