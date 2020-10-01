Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Bhumi Pednekar was scared while auditioning Ranveer Singh as casting director

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar opened up about the time she auditioned Ranveer Singh stating that she felt intimidated by him.

This happened when she was working as a casting director and had to take auditions of upcoming actors.

Talking on No Filter Neha, Bhumi revealed, "I’m actually in the audition, it's on YouTube and I remember the first time I met him and I was like this guy…and it’s on YouTube because I had one of Fan clubs kind of tag me on it and I was like.. how did they find this!"

She added, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo he is as authentic as it gets. You know, he is this person."

Host Neha Dhupia then asked about any bizarre audition stories, to which Bhumi replied, "We didn’t have anything bizarre ya, I feel the entire audition process is very bizarre, because you expect way too much out of people but some of them are so funny. I remember this guy, I could not understand his accent and I would just crack up.

" I couldn’t control myself because he was also a rather horrible actor but a very sweet man, I could just not understand. I was like I can't take it so I literally had to kind of hand it over to my assistant and I was like listen “it's really rude”. I always had this conscience that Bhumi, someday this is going to happen to you, so you better clean your act. But no, nothing very strange," she concluded.

