Thursday Oct 01 2020
Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Prince Charles outrage: When the royal threw a fit over leaving Diana in London

Prince Charles's outrageous behaviour Diana was no secret as the world knew how he treated his wife poorly.

During Charles and Diana's problematic marriage, there were a horde of instances wherein the former lost his cool and snapped in rage.

One such instance happened when the two had an argument over leaving for London, while they were in Scotland.

A moment of complete chaos ensued when Charles had a quarrel with his wife, that ended in him thowing Diana's ring at a royal aide only a few weeks after their marriage.

As detailed by royal biographer Howard Hodgson in Charles — The Man Who Will Be King, Diana was “angry” and “in floods of tears” protesting against “her absent husband, his family, the boredom, Balmoral and the weather."

She used to confide in her personal secretary Michael Colborne from early on in her marriage.

When they all arrived in Scotland, Charles turned to Colborne for support too.

“Later that day, and after they had witnessed another slanging match, the Prince tossed Diana’s wedding ring at Colborne in the dark drive as he prepared to leave for London with the Prince," Hodgson details in his book.

“It was already too big for her finger due to her weight loss and needed to be altered.”

Because of Prince Charles' outrage, Diana started 'disintegrating into a mental wreck' up until it was time to say goodbye to each other forever.

