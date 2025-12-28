Katie Price brims with festive joy alongside boyfriend JJ Slater and kids

Katie Price looked super excited as she posed with her boyfriend, JJ Slater, amid split rumours.

The former glamour model, 47,and her son,Harvey reportedly spent Boxing day with JJ's family, according to The Sun.

Katie looked happier than ever as she posed in comfortable-looking white loungewear and a knitted hat.

Harvey, 23, whom she shares with ex Dwight York, appeared ecstatic to be spending time with the Slater household, as he was seen having fun and wearing a reindeer hat.

Their united front comes in the middle of the speculation that the couple had parted ways, following their absence from each other's social media posts for nearly half a year.

Earlier this month, Katie addressed the claims on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

She said: 'I literally spoke to JJ two days ago about him coming to the Isle of Wight. I'm like, f*** off. Just because I have some things in my life private, it's no one's business.'

The last Instagram post of the couple together was shared on JJ's birthday, showing them smiling side by side as they celebrated.

Meanwhile, Katie also shared insights into the Christmas with her children Princess, 18 and Junior Andre,20, from her previous marriage to Peter Andre.

This comes after Junior, and Princess revealed ahead of Christmas that they had planned to spend the day between both parents.