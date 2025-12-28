 
Geo News

Katie Price brims with festive joy alongside boyfriend JJ Slater and kids

Katie Price enjoys festive family time with boyfriend JJ Slater and kids

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 28, 2025

Katie Price brims with festive joy alongside boyfriend JJ Slater and kids
Katie Price brims with festive joy alongside boyfriend JJ Slater and kids

Katie Price looked super excited as she posed with her boyfriend, JJ Slater, amid split rumours.

The former glamour model, 47,and her son,Harvey reportedly spent Boxing day with JJ's family, according to The Sun.

Katie looked happier than ever as she posed in comfortable-looking white loungewear and a knitted hat.

Harvey, 23, whom she shares with ex Dwight York, appeared ecstatic to be spending time with the Slater household, as he was seen having fun and wearing a reindeer hat.

Their united front comes in the middle of the speculation that the couple had parted ways, following their absence from each other's social media posts for nearly half a year.

Earlier this month, Katie addressed the claims on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

She said: 'I literally spoke to JJ two days ago about him coming to the Isle of Wight. I'm like, f*** off. Just because I have some things in my life private, it's no one's business.'

The last Instagram post of the couple together was shared on JJ's birthday, showing them smiling side by side as they celebrated.

Meanwhile, Katie also shared insights into the Christmas with her children Princess, 18 and Junior Andre,20, from her previous marriage to Peter Andre.

This comes after Junior, and Princess revealed ahead of Christmas that they had planned to spend the day between both parents.

More From Entertainment

Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher's death anniversary with bittersweet note
Billie Lourd marks Carrie Fisher's death anniversary with bittersweet note
Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright celebrate first Christmas as parents
Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright celebrate first Christmas as parents
Adam Peaty received devastating message before wedding to Holly Ramsay
Adam Peaty received devastating message before wedding to Holly Ramsay
Melissa Gilbert ends long rivalry with familiar face from past
Melissa Gilbert ends long rivalry with familiar face from past
Lindsay Lohan reveals what still brings her to tears today
Lindsay Lohan reveals what still brings her to tears today
Millie Bobby Brown arm injury sparks speculations about her marriage
Millie Bobby Brown arm injury sparks speculations about her marriage