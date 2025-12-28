 
Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright celebrate first Christmas as parents

Michelle and Mark have yet to upload their own festive snaps from the big day

Geo News Digital Desk
December 28, 2025

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright got in to the festive spirit as their baby daughter, Palma, celebrated her first Christmas.

The couple welcomed their first child together in March this year, with Michelle's husband Mark, 38, by her side for the birth. 

New pictures shared by Mark's sister, Jess Wright, offered a sneak peek of the family's festive celebrations.

It was a family affair, with former The Only Way is Essex star Mark joined by his sisters Jess and Natalya, mum Carole, and brother Josh, as they all gathered together around the table for Christmas dinner.

Michelle Keegan could be seen smiling for a group snap alongside her partner Mark Wright
In one photo, Michelle, 38, could be seen smiling for a group snap as her partner Mark wrapped his arms around the Brassic actress alongside his dad, Mark Snr. 

In another picture, Palma's proud aunt Jess, 40, was seen holding the baby in her arms. Palma looked festive in a red velvet outfit featuring a large bow at the back. 

One adorable snap also showed Palma bonding with her cousins, with Michelle crouching on the floor as they all gathered around a large doll house.

Jess captioned the photographs: 'Christmas all wrapped up.

'I feel beyond lucky to be surrounded by family.

'Thinking of all those without this year or missing loved ones.' 

Fans are eagerly waiting, as Michelle and Mark have yet to upload their own festive snaps from the big day. 

Previously, the Fool Me Once star Michelle updated fans with a sweet capture showing her and Mark wearing matching pyjamas with Palma. 

