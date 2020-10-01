Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Wasim Akram declines PCB’s offer for becoming cricket committee chairman

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Wasim Akram has worked with Mohsin Khan, Wasim Khan and Iqbal Qasim as a member of the Cricket Committee previously. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram on Thursday apologised for declining Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) offer for becoming cricket committee chairman after the resignation of former chairman Iqbal Qasim.

The PCB had recently made the offer to Akram. However, sources revealed that the cricket legend, who is busy with several other assignments including commentary, apologised for not accepting the post.

Read more: Wasim Akram fine with PCB decision to retain Azhar Ali as ODI captain

"I will be accused of conflict of interest, so I want to work independently instead of being blamed by anyone,” he said.

Wasim Akram has worked with Mohsin Khan, Wasim Khan and Iqbal Qasim as a member of the cricket committee previously.

