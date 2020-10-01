Selena Gomez rattles rumors with her candid thoughts on Demi Lovato’s music

While the notorious assumptions surrounding Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato’s relationship are circulating the web, the pop sensation set all assumptions ablaze with her warm-hearted and endearing post for Lovato.

Soon after Demi’s Grammy performance took the internet by storm, showers of praise began pouring in from all over industry. Many even hailed Lovato as a hero following her survival after a nearly fatal drug overdose scare.

At the time, Gomez starred in an interview at the Google event and during the course of her interview with the tech giant, the Grammy award winning singer articulated her thoughts regarding the recent influx of artists, their charm and their lyrical power.

Referencing none other than Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa and even Ariana Grande, the singer’s words ringed true with many.

At the time Gomez was quoted saying, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspirational, and DESERVED this moment was. Demi, I’m so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and bravery."

For the unversed, Demi Lovato recently pumped out a song on the work front and barely 17 hours into its release the singer’s work began trending all across social media.

With Lovato’s cryptic caption in toe, many assume it is a song in reference to her recent split with actor Max Ehrich.



