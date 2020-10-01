5 PML-N members kicked out of party, others issued show-cause notices

The PML-N logo displaying the party symbol and motto. — Wikimedia Commons

PML-N has decided to dismiss five members of the party for violating the party's rules and meeting Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar without permission.



The decision which was approved by senior party leadership was announced by PML-N general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal.



The members to have been removed are Punjab Assembly lawmakers Ashraf Ansari, Jaleel Sharaqpuri, Faisal Niazi, Nishat Daha and Moulvi Ghayasuddin.

The inquiry against the aforementioned members came into effect with the approval of PMl-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah.



Besides this, a few PML-N parliamentarians were issued show-cause notices for having been absent during the crucial voting that took place in a joint session of the parliament for Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation.

Despite the opposition's concerns regarding a few clauses, the bills were passed by the assembly with a majority of votes by government representatives.

Those asked to explain their absence that day include Raheela Magsi, Kulsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi.



'I was at a far off location'



Reacting to the development, Afridi said that he is a member of the parliament on an independent seat. "I did not get elected on a PML-N ticket," he said.

Speaking of the day of the voting for FATF-related bills, Afridi said he was "at a far off location".

"I have many enemies. I have to look at security arrangements [before embarking on a trip]," he explained, adding that when he was informed that a joint session of the parliament will be held, he was "quite far away".



"By the time I reached the parliament, the session had ended."

