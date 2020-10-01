BJP leader stirs chaos after claiming Sushant Singh met Rhea night before death

The night before Sushant Singh took his own life, he had dropped his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty home

The latest development in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has caused massive uproar.

According to a report by Republic, BJP Mumbai Secretary Advocate Vivekanand Gupta claims that the night before the actor allegedly took his own life, he had dropped his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty home.

The BJP leader also claimed that he is willing to contact CBI regarding the matter as it is currently investigating the case.

Gupta cited eyewitness accounts of the couple being spotted at an undisclosed location at 3:00am and later while Sushant was dropping off Rhea at her house.

"On the 13th night, there was a birthday of a big politician, and another politician has also tweeted about how there can be a party in the lockdown. It means the minister knows there was a party and he knows who all were present. This incident happened on the night of 13th and 14th,” Gupta said as per the report.

“Eyewitness have told me that around 2 am to 3 am, t. On the 14th morning, he was murdered and then hanged. I have tweeted about everything so the investigating agencies must be monitoring it. Whenever the CBI will call me, I will go and also give the identity of the witness to the CBI. I won't provide any information to the Mumbai Police,” he added.

"The postmortem done by Cooper Hospital was done in a very dim light, which shows they were trying to hide something. That means it was done after a very long time. Feels like there is a conspiracy and it must have been done under some pressure," he said.