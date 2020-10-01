Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Oct 01 2020
Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's wedding ceremony was attended by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Esra Bilgic's wedding ceremony was graced by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. He gave his blessings to the two but unfortunately, the couple could not last for long and divorced in 2019.

Esra tied the knot with Turkish football player Gokhan Tore in 2017 and was glad to have the presence of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan at her wedding ceremony.

Esra - who has become a global name due to her stellar performances in Turkish hit dramas 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' and 'Ramo' - broke many hearts when she started dating the footballer in 2014.

Erdogan gave his blessings to the two but unfortunately, the couple could not last for long and divorced in 2019.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan claimed that she wanted no share in Tore’s property or belongings and just wanted to get done with him. As per the reports, the player also said he had no problems with his wife.

Because, there was no alimony attached and no other claims as well, there was no need for any additional proceedings. This is the reason the court finalized their divorce within minutes and they walked out of it separately.

Esra - who is now single after her divorce - is enthralling fans in new season of her hit Drama 'Ramo'.

Her dazzling looks in the drama attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

