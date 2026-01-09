Nick Reiner makes shocking claims after allegations of parents' murder

Nick Reiner breaks silence on being accused of committing homicide in his house

Nick Reiner spoke out in his defence ahead of his arraignment, while he is behind bars for allegedly murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

The 32-year-old writer and filmmaker believes that he is being framed for his parents’ murder despite allegedly being aware of his “crime,” noted an insider.

While Nick has been on mental health watch during his confinement, the source shared that he seems not to understand why he is in jail, as per TMZ.

The claim comes after the Being Charlie writer had his arraignment delayed for a second time because of his lawyer, Alan Jackson, suddenly backing off.

As of now, Nick will have LA County Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene defending him, and the arraignment will be on February 23.

Soon after the accused was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, it was revealed that Nick is diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been exhibiting erratic behaviour since a recent change in his prescription.

He was arrested after the famed director and his wife were found stabbed to death at their Brentwood house on December 14.