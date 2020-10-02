Chrissy Teigen breaks down reminiscing upon the loss of her third child: ‘How can this be real’

Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy and subsequent miscarriage has become the center of attention across the internet, and following her ‘scramble to hear the heartbeat’, the mother-of-two ended up losing her unborn child due to excessive bleeding and an extremely ‘weak placenta’.

Announcing her thoughts regarding the loss of her third baby Teigen took to her Twitter account to wrote a short and concise note that drove home the impact of their true loss. The model wrote, “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

Shortly after her post went up, other fans began flooding the model's comment section with words of encouragement. Some even shared stories of their own miscarriage's or still births. One user wrote, "I’m sorry for your loss, Chrissy, John.I know how you feel. I lost one during the 1st trimester. I just started to bleed one night. Our 2 kids were already asleep so dad stayed with them & I drove myself to the ER. I was sent home after not finding its heartbeat."



Others offered their support and wished simply wished the couple a speedy emotional recovery. "All I can say, from out here in the gallery of Twitter, is my heart hurts for you and your family, and love/solace are being sent your way. Red heartCrying face."





