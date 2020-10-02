Can't connect right now! retry
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski has shared another stunning photo on her Instagram to tease fans with bedroom pic ahead of Angelina Jolie's appearance in court.

Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski, who recently appeared in Milan Fashion Week, has shared another stunning bed room photo ahead of her rumoured boyfried and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's court appearance in October.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Pitt's ladylove is seen hiding her face behind her cellphone as the model apparently stands in her bedroom.

The catwalk star shared a string of snaps on Tuesday before landing in Paris. She also stole the limelight during her appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

Nicole and Brad had enjoyed a romantic trip to his Chateau Miraval in France, where the Oscar winner produces a $390 rosé champagne.

The two have been embroiled in a legal batter since their divorce in 2016 as they have yet to settle on a custody arrangement for their kids on a permanent basis.

