Amanda Holden shares wild Christmas celebration moments

Amanda Holden shared fun-filled memories of her boozy Christmas night out with Ashley Roberts as she posted an exciting clip on Instagram on Friday.

The radio host, 54, was seen enjoying a lively night on the town with her Heart FM colleagues at the Ivy Chelsea Garden.

She even revealed that she had been drinking champagne all night.

At one point, Ashley, 44, admitted she couldn't remember how many drinks she had. Alongside her trendy video, Amanda penned: 'Only the strong survive.'

When it came to style, Amanda looked glamorous in a sparkly outfit, while Ashley opted for comfort with a brown jumper and blue jeans.

Interestingly, other members of the Heart FM also seemed exhausted, with some seen lying on the couches and the floors of the office to rest.

The team looked excited as they enjoyed a fun-filled lunch on board of London's classic red double-checker buses.

They also got into the festive spirit by taking part in a Secret Santa exchange, each holding a wrapped present.