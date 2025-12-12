 
Geo News

Amanda Holden shares wild Christmas celebration moments

Amanda Holden gives fans a glimpse into her wild Christmas night out

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 12, 2025

The team enjoyed a fun-filled lunch on board of Londons classic red double-checker buses
The team enjoyed a fun-filled lunch on board of London's classic red double-checker buses

Amanda Holden shared fun-filled memories of her boozy Christmas night out with Ashley Roberts as she posted an exciting clip on Instagram on Friday. 

The radio host, 54, was seen enjoying a lively night on the town with her Heart FM colleagues at the Ivy Chelsea Garden.

She even revealed that she had been drinking champagne all night.

At one point, Ashley, 44, admitted she couldn't remember how many drinks she had. Alongside her trendy video, Amanda penned: 'Only the strong survive.' 

When it came to style, Amanda looked glamorous in a sparkly outfit, while Ashley opted for comfort with a brown jumper and blue jeans.

Interestingly, other members of the Heart FM also seemed exhausted, with some seen lying on the couches and the floors of the office to rest.

Amanda Holden shares wild Christmas celebration moments

The team looked excited as they enjoyed a fun-filled lunch on board of London's classic red double-checker buses. 

They also got into the festive spirit by taking part in a Secret Santa exchange, each holding a wrapped present.

More From Entertainment

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West slams trolls after backlash
Kim Kardashian's daughter North West slams trolls after backlash
Emma Thompson says she's retiring from stunts after painful experience
Emma Thompson says she's retiring from stunts after painful experience
‘Street Fighter' trailer packs punch from Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, more
‘Street Fighter' trailer packs punch from Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, more
Taylor Swift offers rare insight into short-lived 'TTPD' era
Taylor Swift offers rare insight into short-lived 'TTPD' era
Liam Neeson responds to backlash over anti-vax documentary
Liam Neeson responds to backlash over anti-vax documentary
Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostle drops romantic snaps with green jumper moment video
Cruz Beckham, Jackie Apostle drops romantic snaps with green jumper moment