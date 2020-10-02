Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Shards of glass lie on the front and passenger seat of the Lahore motorway rape victim's car. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday directed all satellite TV channels to stop the motorway rape case's coverage.

According to a notification issued by the authority, the airing of content related to the investigation of the case will diminish the "the evidentiary worth of the material collected by the prosecution".

Read more: Motorway rape incident: Authorities zero in on suspect after DNA test returns positive

PEMRA notification banning the Lahore motorway rape case. 

PEMRA stated in its notification that since the offence is related to sex hence media coverage concerning victim and her family will also be a cause of discomfort and disgrace for her.

The authority said told news channels to refrain from airing any content with regard to the instant case on electronic, print and social media, in future and in case of non-compliance, strict legal action will be taken as per PEMRA's ordinance.

Lahore motorway rape case

Two robbers had allegedly gang-raped a woman in front of her children when her car broke down on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway last month in an area falling within Gujjarpura police station's jurisdiction.

The woman, along with her children, was driving to Gujranwala when she was forced to stop at around 1:30am at the Gujjarpura section of the motorway after reportedly running out of fuel.

She immediately called a relative and sent him her location. He asked her to also dial the Motorway Police helpline 130 from which she reportedly received no response.

In the meantime, two robbers reportedly approached the car, broke the window, and took the woman and her children to nearby bushes where they allegedly raped her in front of the children.

They also allegedly snatched her purse carrying Rs100,000 in cash, one bracelet, car registration papers, and three ATM cards.

More From Pakistan:

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2

PKR to USD and other currency rates in Pakistan on October 2
PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid

PML-N recommends Nawaz Sharif against coming to Pakistan: Pervaiz Rashid
Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2

Gold rate in Pakistan sees increase by Rs300 per tola on October 2
40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat

40,000 litres of petrol spilled as tanker from Karachi overturns in Kohat
No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases

No decision to close Sindh's schools, says Saeed Ghani amid rising coronavirus cases
PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power

PM Imran Khan appoints former K-Electric CEO Tabish Gohar as aide on power
Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia

Pakistan denies reports of Pakistan Army fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia
What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

What are the terms and conditions for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?
PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan wishes Trump, Melania speedy recovery from coronavirus
Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

Over 100 restaurants closed in Karachi for violating coronavirus SOPs: NCOC
Ban on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N should move court to reverse PEMRA's decision, Chaudhry says

Ban on Nawaz Sharif: PML-N should move court to reverse PEMRA's decision, Chaudhry says
Weather in Pakistan: Hot and dry spell to continue

Weather in Pakistan: Hot and dry spell to continue

Latest

view all