PEMRA directs TV channels to stop coverage of motorway rape case

Shards of glass lie on the front and passenger seat of the Lahore motorway rape victim's car. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Friday directed all satellite TV channels to stop the motorway rape case's coverage.



According to a notification issued by the authority, the airing of content related to the investigation of the case will diminish the "the evidentiary worth of the material collected by the prosecution".



PEMRA notification banning the Lahore motorway rape case.

PEMRA stated in its notification that since the offence is related to sex hence media coverage concerning victim and her family will also be a cause of discomfort and disgrace for her.



The authority said told news channels to refrain from airing any content with regard to the instant case on electronic, print and social media, in future and in case of non-compliance, strict legal action will be taken as per PEMRA's ordinance.



