Rihanna is utilizing her ‘music as an outlet’ ahead of R9 album update

Rihanna sent the internet into frenzy after insider information regarding her new album R9 was released.

While the singer herself has chosen to stay hush-hush over the entire release, she has been focusing all of her energy on her beauty and lingerie brand Savage X Fenty.

However, the singer did tease the album’s release with some bread crumbs that sent fans over the edge. Reportedly fans can expect a ton of different ‘writing camps’ in this new album as multiple potential songwriters will be featured.

The one thing RiRi made sure to focus on during the of her creative process was to ask herself a number of important questions.

The singer told AP News, “You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music.”

“Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet.”

In regards to her tour plans, the Grammy award winning singer confessed that it all stands at a stalemate due to COVID-19 implications. “I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that. That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I’m gonna get it done.”

While the singer was rather tightlipped about R9 details, her songwriter DeCarlo spilled the beans and admitted that it would include some iconic love songs.

Speaking to Metro, DeCarlo claimed, “As far as Rihanna goes, nothing is solid until it happens but I’ve definitely been able to work on it. Nobody knows when she’s dropping it or exactly what songs she’s cut over the past few years.”

“But just working with a bunch of my friends who are in the industry and being able to create cool songs [was fun]. I think it’s safe to say that Rihanna runs her own ship and whenever she chooses to release she’ll do that.”

"It’s a possibility that two may be able to make it and hopefully so. What I could say is it’s just about love, the universal language… It’s definitely about love and healing.”



