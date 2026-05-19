Jacob Elordi faces criticism over Cannes snub amid rumours with Kendall Jenner

Jacob Elordi is facing online backlash after missing Cannes because of a reported foot injury and then being seen on holiday with Kendall Jenner in Hawaii.

The 28-year-old star was expected to join the Cannes Film Festival jury this year, which is a major career role.

The festival involves long days, screenings and travel between events. However, Elordi later pulled out, saying that he had a foot injury.

But just days after skipping the event, the Euphoria actor was seen in Hawaii with The Kardashians star, which quickly sparked strong reactions online.

Photos showed the rumoured lovebirds staying at a resort, grabbing coffee, shopping at a wine store and then spending time on the beach.

In some pictures, Elordi and Jenner were seen relaxing together by the sea.

The timing of the trip led to questions on social media, with some users saying that he may have chosen a holiday over a big career opportunity and called it a bad decision.

Meanwhile others even claimed that it could harm his reputation in the industry.

At the same time, many people defended him and said the Frankenstein actor deserves privacy and rest, especially after a busy year working on films and TV projects.

Moreover, they also said people are reading too much into the situation.

Jacob and Kendall have not commented on dating rumours just yet as they were first linked after being seen together at Coachella and since then, they have been spotted together a few times.