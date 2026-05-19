Chris Rock seen with ex wife Malaak Compton-Rock after years apart

Chris Rock was seen together with his ex wife Malaak Compton-Rock as they reunited for a special family moment at their daughter Zahra’s college graduation in Los Angeles.

Zahra, 21, graduated from the University of Southern California with high marks in English.

Both parents attended the ceremony to celebrate her achievement and were also seen in family photos on campus.

Malaak shared pictures on social media showing Zahra smiling with both parents. She wrote a proud message, saying her daughter worked very hard and has a deep love for reading and writing.

She also said watching Zahra graduate was an emotional and unforgettable moment for the whole family.

More photos from the day showed the daughter of the stars with her family during the ceremony and inside the stadium. One post also highlighted that she graduated with high academic honors, which made the moment even more special.

The comedy icon kept a relaxed look during the event, while Malaak appeared in stylish outfits as she celebrated her daughter’s success. The reunion comes years after the couple ended their marriage, which was finalised in 2016.

Even after their split, both parents came together for their daughter’s big day and focused fully on celebrating her achievement.