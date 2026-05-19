Robert Downey Jr., Paul Bettany reunion at Spring Gala breaks the internet

Robert Downey Jr. and longtime Marvel co star Paul Bettany turned heads at Lincoln Center Theater’s annual Spring Gala on May 18, when the two reunited with a kiss on the red carpet.

The affectionate moment briefly halted arrivals at Alice Tully Hall as cameras flashed, sparking a wave of fan reactions online.

“They’ve been through it all since 2008!” one fan wrote, while another joked, “Get a room guys.”

The gala honoured Downey Jr., fresh off his Academy Award win, alongside Emmy-winning producer Susan Downey.

Bettany, Daniel Radcliffe, Tessa Thompson, Mark Strong were among other guests.

The evening featured a concert staging of Man of La Mancha directed by Bartlett Sher, with guests including Daniel Radcliffe, Tessa Thompson and Mark Strong.

Downey Jr. cut a polished figure in a charcoal suit with oxblood platform shoes and red tinted sunglasses, joined by his wife Susan for their first public appearance together in weeks.

Bettany opted for understated chic in a muted olive blazer and tailored beige trousers.

Downey Jr. and Bettany on screen partnership spans more than a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the kiss reflects the enduring bond between the two actors.