Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston says Trump is racist as she comments on first presidential debate

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020


Jenifer Anniston's fans know that the "Friends" actress is not a fan of US President Donald Trump.

The actress has intensified her criticism of the Republican leader after his first presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Jen took aim at the president for his reluctance to to condemn white supremacy in her Instagram stories following the debate.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn white supremacy is racist and unfit for presidency. I you vote for him. You are also racist. The end," read her post.  

Trump says he condemns ´all white supremacists´

Donald Trump said Thursday evening that he condemned "all white supremacists" following uproar over his ambiguous comments during the first election debate against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

"I´ve said it many times, and let me be clear again, I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys," Trump told Fox News.

"I don´t know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that," he said.

During Tuesday´s acrimonious showdown with Biden, debate moderator Chris Wallace called on Trump to explicitly condemn white supremacists.

Instead Trump gave a shout-out to the male-only Proud Boys militia group by saying they should "stand back and stand by," and that the real problem is "far-left" extremists.

The Proud Boys themselves celebrated Trump´s comments.

"Standing down and standing by sir," the group said in a social media posting.

More From Entertainment:

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

51-year-old Jennifer Lopez leaves fans in awe of her beauty

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s video meeting rescued Koala goes viral
Meghan Markle warned against perusing lawsuit with British tabloids: ‘get out now’

Meghan Markle warned against perusing lawsuit with British tabloids: ‘get out now’
Queen Elizabeth forced into a life of ‘loneliness’ after earth-shattering separation

Queen Elizabeth forced into a life of ‘loneliness’ after earth-shattering separation
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski shares new snap to tease Angelina Jolie ahead of her court appearance
Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post

Hailey Bieber is pregnant!! Justin Bieber leaves fans into frenzy with cryptic post
Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘were a little nervous’ for risqué Fast Times table read
Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior

Former PM demands Prince Harry be stripped of royal title due to exploitative behavior
Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020

Queen Elizabeth postpones all major event at Palace for 2020
Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes

Demi Lovato feels Max Ehrich aimed to ‘use her name’ for career hopes
Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie

Scott Disick spotted with new girl days after split with Sofia Richie
Victoria Beckham opens up about origins of her nickname ‘Posh Spice’

Victoria Beckham opens up about origins of her nickname ‘Posh Spice’

Latest

view all