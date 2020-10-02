Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Oct 02 2020
THIS Eminem, Biden video is breaking the internet

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Eminem’s label Shady Records shared a meme on the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden and it instantly went viral.

The meme shows the Democrat leader taking the place of B-Rabbit as Shady records made it look like rap battle. The meme used final battle from "8 mile" and the clever edit looked convincing. 

The caption, "Biden Rabbit? VOTE!", suggested that folks at Shady Records share  political believes of their boss who had come up with a full song dissing President Donald Trump for his divisive politics 



