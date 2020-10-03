Allegedly raped Bahawalpur woman dies after 'forced abortion': police

A police tape cordons the site of an incident. — Reuters/Files

BAHAWALPUR: A 21-year-old expecting mother, who was allegedly raped, died when her unborn baby was reportedly forcibly aborted, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place in Bahawalpur's Ahmadpur East Tehsil.



The woman's family has alleged that their daughter was raped for five months by a man "pretending to tutor her".



Read more: Another woman gang-raped in Punjab's Jaranwala

They have further alleged that their daughter was given medicine obtained from a quack which led to the abortion and ultimately, her death.

According to the woman's parents, she was in a critical condition when she was taken to Bahawalpur's Victoria Hospital, where she died.

A case has been registered against four suspects, the police said, adding that the main suspect and three of his accomplices have escaped.