Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Allegedly raped Bahawalpur woman dies after 'forced abortion': police

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

A police tape cordons the site of an incident. — Reuters/Files 

BAHAWALPUR: A 21-year-old expecting mother, who was allegedly raped, died when her unborn baby was reportedly forcibly aborted, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place in Bahawalpur's Ahmadpur East Tehsil.

The woman's family has alleged that their daughter was raped for five months by a man "pretending to tutor her".

Read more: Another woman gang-raped in Punjab's Jaranwala

They have further alleged that their daughter was given medicine obtained from a quack which led to the abortion and ultimately, her death.

According to the woman's parents, she was in a critical condition when she was taken to Bahawalpur's Victoria Hospital, where she died.

A case has been registered against four suspects, the police said, adding that the main suspect and three of his accomplices have escaped.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'

PM Imran Khan recommends youth read Elif Shafak's 'The Forty Rules of Love'
In Lahore power show, PML-N slams PTI-led govt for anti-Opposition 'revenge policy'

In Lahore power show, PML-N slams PTI-led govt for anti-Opposition 'revenge policy'
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed PDM's first leader

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman appointed PDM's first leader
PTI MNA 'inaugurates' U-turn in Islamabad

PTI MNA 'inaugurates' U-turn in Islamabad
Federal, Sindh govts agree to initiate trial runs of local trains in Karachi

Federal, Sindh govts agree to initiate trial runs of local trains in Karachi
24k gold rate in Pakistan decreases by Rs200 per tola on October 3

24k gold rate in Pakistan decreases by Rs200 per tola on October 3
Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims, but India not yet willing to send them

Kartarpur Corridor: Pakistan welcomes Sikh pilgrims, but India not yet willing to send them
PM Imran Khan wrong to allow airing of Nawaz Sharif's speeches: Sheikh Rashid

PM Imran Khan wrong to allow airing of Nawaz Sharif's speeches: Sheikh Rashid
Court approves bail for PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, sons in police scuffle case

Court approves bail for PML-N's Nehal Hashmi, sons in police scuffle case
Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku

Azerbaijanis display flags of Pakistan and Turkey in Baku
PMC appoints NUMS as examination authority for MDCAT

PMC appoints NUMS as examination authority for MDCAT
Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today

Weather to remain hot and dry in Pakistan today

Latest

view all