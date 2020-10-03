Can't connect right now! retry
Shawn Mendes reveals quarantining with Camila Cabello has been 'life-changing'

Shawn Mendes addresses breakup rumours with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave birth to rumours that they have parted after not being spotted together for a long time.

However, it seems like they were only quarantining together this whole time, getting closer than ever.

Mendes, breaking his silence on breakup rumours with Cabello, recently chatted about how quarantining with the Cuban star has changed his life.

Speaking to SiriusXM Hits 1's Nicole Ryan and SiriusXM’s Jim Ryan in two separate interviews, the singer said that he and Cabello are one, even though she is in London shooting for Cinderella.

"I haven't seen her actually in like a month and two weeks, not that I'm counting," he told Nicole.

"She's back really soon and I think it's interesting 'cause when your girlfriend is an insanely talented, real musician who writes her own music, it's scary to write an album around her. And she was with me when I was kind of in the studio doing it," he added.

Mendes told Jim Ryan that quarantine literally brought him and Cabello closer. The two quarantined together in Miami when the pandemic first started.

"She was definitely one of the first people [to hear Wonder]," Mendes said. "

"I mean, Camila was a part of the whole process. So, she was around as I was writing it conceptually. It's funny 'cause there was like a real time when she was doing her thing and then I was doing my thing and we were together, but like, also working separately and the quarantine brought us together and now we've kind of become one, where we're doing our thing," he concluded.

