Bollywood
Saturday Oct 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma opens up about the ‘so-called’ privilege of having a male child

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 03, 2020

Anushka Sharma penned a powerful note on how the society deems it a ‘privilege’ when a boy is born

B-Town actor Anushka Sharma is hitting out at the patriarchal mindset which has poisoned the society over the past several years.

As the Zero actor gets ready to welcome a new addition into her family with husband Virat Kohli, the actor turned to her Instagram to pen a powerful note on how the society deems it a ‘privilege’ when a woman gives birth to a boy.

“Of course, it’s no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view,” wrote the PK actor.

“The only ‘privilege’ is that one has the opportunity to raise a boy in a way that he respects a girl. That’s your DUTY as a parent to society. So, don’t think of it as a PRIVILEGE,” added Anushka.

“The gender of the child doesn’t make you privileged but it is actually the responsibility you owe to society to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected,” she added.

